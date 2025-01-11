Left Menu

Dubai Hosts NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft to Innovate Gaming

Dubai Future Foundation, in partnership with NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, is set to host the NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft event. Aiming to showcase the fusion of AI and creativity in video game development, the event will gather global talent to create games celebrating Dubai's heritage and futuristic vision.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, a city renowned for its innovative spirit, is on the cusp of transforming the gaming industry with the NVIDIA RTX AI GameCraft event. Hosted by the Dubai Future Foundation in partnership with NVIDIA GeForce Middle East, this event underscores Dubai's ambition to become a global gaming and AI leader.

The event, slated for January 23, will be held as part of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, attracting developers, students, and industry professionals to the Emirates Towers Boulevard. Participating teams will craft games under the theme 'Dubai: Between the Past and the Future,' celebrating both the city's heritage and futuristic aspirations.

With the program's inauguration in November 2023 by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, ambitions are set high. The initiative aims to position Dubai among the top 10 cities globally in the expansive $200 billion gaming market and enhance the digital economy with a potential GDP boost of $1 billion by 2033.

