China Blocks Nvidia AI Chips Amidst Sino-U.S. Tech Tensions

In a controversial move, Chinese customs authorities have reportedly halted the import of Nvidia's H200 AI chips, escalating tensions in U.S.-China technology relations. Sources indicate that Chinese officials convened with domestic tech firms, advising against purchase of these chips unless absolutely necessary.

The H200 chip, Nvidia's second most powerful AI processor, is at the center of a geopolitical dispute. Despite significant demand from Chinese companies, Beijing's intentions remain ambiguous, whether to protect domestic industries or as a bargaining chip in diplomatic negotiations with Washington.

Amidst these developments, analysts suggest Beijing is leveraging the situation ahead of upcoming talks between U.S. President Trump and Xi Jinping. As the U.S. continues to restrict high-tech exports, both nations remain locked in a complex tug-of-war over AI supremacy.