Tibetan Exiles Rally Against China's Cultural Policies

The Tibetan exile community has issued a fierce condemnation of China's policies in Tibet, accusing Beijing of using the education system to impose Communist ideology and diminish Tibetan identity. The protest took center stage at the 8th Tibetan General Conference on Education, orchestrated by the Department of Education under the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), as Tibet.net reported.

Beijing's recent policy shift has led to the forced separation of nearly one million Tibetan children from their families, placing them in state-run boarding schools where the primary language is switched to Chinese. This move is widely viewed as an attempt to erode Tibetan language and culture. Optional Tibetan language exams in middle and high school further threaten Tibet's cultural fabric, potentially limiting higher education and employment prospects for Tibetan youth, as per reports from Tibet.net.

Amid these challenges, Tibetans in exile draw strength from the guidance of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama. Under his compassionate leadership, strides have been made to preserve Tibetan culture and religion. Over 27,000 Tibetan refugees have found sanctuary in religious institutions, while 34,000 children receive an education that harmonizes tradition with modernity. The exiled community calls for intensified efforts to protect the Tibetan language and heritage, emphasizing its global value and heritage. As Chinese policies remain stringent, the Tibetan exiles remain unwavering in their resolve to protect their cultural identity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)