Tragedy in Southeast Brazil: Torrential Rains Trigger Fatal Landslides

Heavy rainfall has resulted in deadly landslides in southeast Brazil's Minas Gerais, claiming at least 10 lives. The city of Ipatinga experienced severe downpours, leading to widespread destruction. Search teams continue efforts to locate missing persons amidst the devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 15:25 IST
At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Landslides in southeast Brazil, triggered by torrential rains, have claimed the lives of at least 10 individuals, according to rescue services in Minas Gerais state. The city of Ipatinga faced extraordinary rainfall on Saturday night, with approximately 80 millimeters falling in just one hour, resulting in landslides across the region.

As of now, nine casualties have been documented, including an eight-year-old boy whose body was discovered among the debris of a collapsed house. Another victim's body was recovered in the neighboring town of Santana do Paraiso, illustrating the widespread impact of the calamity.

In the Bethania neighborhood of Ipatinga, a separate landslide eradicated everything in its path along a hillside street. Despite the ongoing search operations, one individual from the area remains missing, although four members of the person's family were successfully rescued. Minas Gerais State Governor Romeu Zema expressed his condolences through social media, offering words of solidarity to the affected families.

