Heightened Iranian Threats: Israelis Urged to Exercise Caution Abroad

In a stark warning issued on Tuesday, Israel's National Security Council sounded the alarm over progressively aggressive Iranian efforts to target Israeli citizens overseas. The advisory follows a recent incident where Iranian operatives attempted to lure an Israeli businessman to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) under the guise of a media interview.

The agents, pretending to be from Al-Arabiya Farsi, contacted the businessman via Telegram, intending to kidnap him. Their ruse involved malicious files designed to infiltrate his mobile device. Fortunately, the businessman, growing suspicious, alerted the National Intelligence Service, which swiftly confirmed the nefarious plot.

Noted prior threats include an attempt to abduct Israeli journalist Babak Itzhaki and the tragic abduction and killing of Israeli-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE by operatives allegedly linked to Iran. In response, the NSC has advised Israelis to avoid sharing personal details online and to verify unfamiliar contacts through direct audio or video communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)