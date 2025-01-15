UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Ties with Focus on Sustainable Growth

Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 15 (ANI/WAM): In a pivotal meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev deliberated on enhancing bilateral cooperation. The dialogue centered on sectors like economy, trade, and renewable energy.

The leaders shared a unified vision of sustainable economic growth, especially amid Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform addressing pressing sustainability challenges. Both countries seek to collaborate closely, driven by shared interests in tackling climate change and regional and global security issues.

President Mirziyoyev's visit underscores the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership's strength, with initiatives targeting investment and development. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed commitment to nurturing these ties, emphasizing shared trust and mutual respect as foundations for future prosperity.

