Left Menu

UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Ties with Focus on Sustainable Growth

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discuss collaborative opportunities during the latter's official UAE visit, focusing on economic expansion, trade, investment, and sustainability. The talks coincide with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, highlighting international cooperation on climate change and global challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:17 IST
UAE and Uzbekistan Fortify Ties with Focus on Sustainable Growth
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (Image Credit: X/@MohamedBinZayed). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi, UAE, January 15 (ANI/WAM): In a pivotal meeting at Qasr Al Shati, Abu Dhabi, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev deliberated on enhancing bilateral cooperation. The dialogue centered on sectors like economy, trade, and renewable energy.

The leaders shared a unified vision of sustainable economic growth, especially amid Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global platform addressing pressing sustainability challenges. Both countries seek to collaborate closely, driven by shared interests in tackling climate change and regional and global security issues.

President Mirziyoyev's visit underscores the UAE-Uzbekistan partnership's strength, with initiatives targeting investment and development. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed reaffirmed commitment to nurturing these ties, emphasizing shared trust and mutual respect as foundations for future prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

Biden Names Aircraft Carriers After Clinton and Bush

 United States
2
James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

James Rodriguez: A New Chapter with Club Leon

 Global
3
Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply Chains

Britain and Saudi Arabia Forge Minerals Partnership Boosting Critical Supply...

 United Kingdom
4
Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

Deadline Looms for TikTok's U.S. Future

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Foundations for a Food-and Nutrition-Secure Future in Laos

Unveiling the Hidden Costs: Climate Change and Health in Low-Income Nations

Nigeria’s Economic Resilience: Tackling Challenges Through Reform

Rwanda’s Pathways to Growth: Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025