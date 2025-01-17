Supreme Court of Pakistan Scrutinizes Military Court Convictions Amidst Global Criticism

In a significant legal development, the Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan has raised concerns over the evidentiary procedures employed in military court convictions. During a recent hearing, a seven-member bench demanded comprehensive records from the military, scrutinizing cases of civilians tried under the Army Act.

The Supreme Court's inquiry centers around whether the accused in these military trials were allowed to call witnesses and if the evidence met the legal standards expected. This move comes in response to longstanding transparency issues with military courts, exacerbated by restricted access to trial records, as highlighted by reports from The Nation.

International entities, including the European Union and the US Department of State, have criticized the sentencing of civilians by Pakistani military tribunals. The EU expressed concern over the incompatibility of these sentences with Pakistan's international obligations, while the UK emphasized the lack of transparency and independent oversight in such trials, urging for reforms to ensure fair trials.

