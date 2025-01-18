Singapore President Champions Odisha's Industrial Advancements During State Visit

Highlighting the industrial potential of Odisha, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Saturday emphasized the significance of 'enablers' such as Bharat Biotech in driving the state's development. Addressing the media at the Bharat Biotech plant in Odisha, he praised the state's readiness for developing large-scale industrial parks, particularly in the petrochemical sector, while also pointing out opportunities for smaller-scale parks.

The Singapore President underscored the importance of building capabilities and establishing a track record to scale up industrial activities. He expressed confidence in Odisha's ability to achieve this. "Odisha is poised for a new development stage, beginning with capabilities building and attracting large companies like Bharat Biotech," he remarked during his address.

President Tharman's four-day state visit to India, from January 14-18, included a focus on other Odisha priorities such as sustainability, green hydrogen, ammonia, and skill development, which he described as crucial for all sectors. His engagement with the enthusiastic youth at the World Skill Centre further fueled his optimism about Odisha's future.

The Ministry of External Affairs, via X, stated that Shanmugaratnam's firsthand experience of Odisha's biotechnology progress adds "immense value" to both India and Singapore. Following the two-day Odisha visit, he proceeded to Delhi, with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik present at the departure.

