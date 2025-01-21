PTI's Ultimatum: Judicial Commission Key to Negotiation Progress

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has revealed that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan instructed his party's negotiating team to withdraw from discussions with the government if a judicial commission is not established within seven days, according to The Express Tribune. Speaking to the press outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Ali Khan emphasized the importance of this commission for meaningful dialogue.

PTI has stressed the necessity of forming a judicial commission to secure accountability and transparency. "Imran Khan has made it clear that the fourth meeting will only occur if the commission is formed within the deadline," declared Gohar Ali Khan, underscoring PTI's determination to hold the government accountable and ensure transparency. He accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government of unease over transparency demands, dubbing it the "Form 47 government." He criticized government spokesperson Irfan Siddiqui for stalling progress.

Gohar highlighted the need for focus on talks about law and order without politicization, expressing hope that "successful negotiations mean success for Pakistan." On January 16, PTI formally presented its 'charter of demands' during the third negotiation round to de-escalate political tensions. Central is the plea for judicial commissions aimed at addressing the legality of Imran Khan's arrest and the November protest crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)