Tibet Jolted by Dual Earthquakes Amid Ongoing Seismic Activity

Tibet experienced two earthquakes, magnitudes 4.6 and 5.0, on Tuesday morning, continuing a series of seismic events in the region. The quakes, at 10 km depth, pose risks of aftershocks. The Tibetan Plateau lies on a major geological fault line, causing frequent tectonic activity and potential community impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 13:45 IST
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In the early hours of Tuesday, Tibet was rattled by two earthquakes, measuring 4.6 and 5.0 on the Richter Scale, according to the National Center for Seismology. The tremors were detected at a depth of 10 kilometers, increasing the likelihood of subsequent aftershocks, the NCS shared through social media platform X.

The first earthquake struck at 2:30am IST, followed by another at 5:44am IST, highlighting the ongoing seismic instability in the region. This recent activity adds to a troubling pattern, with a magnitude 4.4 quake recorded on January 19 and two more, measuring 4.5 and 4.7, the previous day, January 18.

Tibet's vulnerability to earthquakes stems from its position on a major geological fault line, where the Indian tectonic plate collides with the Eurasian plate, creating the Himalayas. Such tectonic movements not only lead to frequent quakes but can also alter geographical features, as noted by seismological experts. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

