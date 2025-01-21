India Joins Eurodrone Initiative as Observer State

In a significant diplomatic development, India has been granted Observer Status in the Eurodrone Programme, managed by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). This program, led by Airbus Defence and Space, aims to foster defense collaboration across Europe and beyond. India's new role follows the path set by Japan last year when it became the first official Observer State in the programme.

The formal announcement was made when Joachim Sucker, Director of OCCAR-EA, delivered the official Letter of Approval to Ajit Gupte, the Indian Ambassador to Germany. This recognizes India's strategic interest in forging ties with European defense initiatives and collaborating on areas of mutual interest. The move underscores India's intent to advance its defense capabilities through international partnerships.

The Eurodrone is an advanced unmanned system designed for long-endurance intelligence and reconnaissance missions. Developed collaboratively by Airbus Defence & Space GmbH, Leonardo Spa, Dassault Aviation, and Airbus Defence & Space SAU, it serves multiple European nations, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. As the project gains momentum, the addition of India is seen as a step towards wider international cooperation in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)