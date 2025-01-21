Left Menu

India Joins Eurodrone Initiative as Observer State

India is now an Observer State in the Eurodrone Programme managed by OCCAR, marking its interest in collaborative opportunities with Europe. This comes after Japan's similar move last year. The Eurodrone, developed by Airbus and others, aims to enhance intelligence and reconnaissance capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 21:53 IST
India Joins Eurodrone Initiative as Observer State
Lt Gen Frederic Goetynck and Indian Ambassador to Germany, Ajit Gupte (Photo/ OCCAR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a significant diplomatic development, India has been granted Observer Status in the Eurodrone Programme, managed by the Organisation for Joint Armament Cooperation (OCCAR). This program, led by Airbus Defence and Space, aims to foster defense collaboration across Europe and beyond. India's new role follows the path set by Japan last year when it became the first official Observer State in the programme.

The formal announcement was made when Joachim Sucker, Director of OCCAR-EA, delivered the official Letter of Approval to Ajit Gupte, the Indian Ambassador to Germany. This recognizes India's strategic interest in forging ties with European defense initiatives and collaborating on areas of mutual interest. The move underscores India's intent to advance its defense capabilities through international partnerships.

The Eurodrone is an advanced unmanned system designed for long-endurance intelligence and reconnaissance missions. Developed collaboratively by Airbus Defence & Space GmbH, Leonardo Spa, Dassault Aviation, and Airbus Defence & Space SAU, it serves multiple European nations, including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain. As the project gains momentum, the addition of India is seen as a step towards wider international cooperation in the defense sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public services reimagined: The role of generative AI in modern governance

The age of artificial deception: Unmasking deepfake threats

A safer tomorrow: Blockchain-Based privacy for mobile health records

Securing Cyberspace: How machine learning and deep learning drive robust security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025