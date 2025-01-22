Palestine Diplomat Optimistic About Trump's Role in West Asia Peace
Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, Charge D'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, expressed hopes for increased cooperation under US President Donald Trump's tenure to achieve peace in West Asia. He highlighted the importance of a ceasefire and the solid relationship between India and Palestine in humanitarian efforts.
Abed Elrazeg Abu Jazer, the Charge D'affaires of the Palestine Embassy in India, voiced optimism on Tuesday regarding the potential role US President Donald Trump could play in ensuring lasting peace and stability in West Asia. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Abu Jazer disclosed that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had sent a congratulatory message to Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.
Abu Jazer further emphasized Abbas's call for collective cooperation among nations in the region, advocating for the two-state solution as a path to stability. He expressed hope that President Trump's second term could facilitate progress towards achieving these objectives.
Discussing the ceasefire agreement, Abu Jazer acknowledged its complex aspects. He credited the collaborative efforts of Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and other countries in orchestrating the deal between Hamas and Israel. The ceasefire is structured in three phases, and Abu Jazer expressed hopes for its successful implementation.
Highlighting the humanitarian impact of the ceasefire, Abu Jazer pointed out the significant daily aid influx into Gaza, with over 600 trucks from Egypt carrying essential medical and food supplies. Turning to India-Palestine relations, he expressed optimism about strengthening bilateral ties in the future.
Abu Jazer lauded the exceptional relationship with India, noting its unwavering support for Palestinians in need. He said, "India has consistently led humanitarian assistance efforts and has always stood by those requiring help."
