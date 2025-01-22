Prolonged Delays: PTI's Intra-Party Polls Case Extended

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), during a session on Tuesday, extended the deadline for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to submit relevant documents in the ongoing intra-party polls case.

The hearing, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, was attended by PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and those challenging the polls, such as Akbar S. Babar.

The Chief Election Commissioner expressed frustration over PTI's failure to provide a written response since the case began on April 30 of last year. Despite this, Barrister Khan assured that PTI had complied with prior notices and would address outstanding requests by the next hearing.

Post-hearing, Khan highlighted PTI's status as the sole party awaiting election certification, promising cooperative compliance with ECP's directives. He also mentioned inquiries regarding the appointment process of the new Chief Election Commissioner, emphasizing efforts by opposition leaders.

Conversely, Akbar S. Babar criticized PTI's transparency, citing an absence of legal standing and claiming control by "infiltrators" within the party. He suggested freezing PTI's accounts pending the case's resolution and outlined alleged financial improprieties, such as mishandling of substantial funds.

(With inputs from agencies.)