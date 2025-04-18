Visa Chaos: International Students Face Sudden Legal Status Revocations

In a controversial move, more than 1,000 international students have had their visas revoked, causing chaos and legal battles. Students are suing the Trump administration, alleging denial of due process as their legal status crumbles.

This federal action has rendered many students vulnerable to detention and deportation, affecting those at top universities, including Harvard and Stanford. Legal challenges have surged as students contest the lack of justification for these actions.

Concerns are growing among higher education leaders about the chilling effect this may have on future international enrollments, as affected students grapple with the threat of removal.

