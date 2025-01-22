Left Menu

Imran Khan Defends Al-Qadir Trust, Calls for Judicial Commission from Jail

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, speaking from Adiala Jail, defended the Al-Qadir Trust and his wife Bushra Bibi, urging a judicial commission. Highlighting their innocence, he called for international human rights intervention and transparent investigation into sealed documents, advocating for justice in related violence cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 19:36 IST
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, addressing media representatives and his legal team from Adiala Jail, staunchly defended the Al-Qadir Trust. He clarified his cabinet's limited involvement, insisting that funds associated with the trust never reached the Supreme Court, and urged government transparency regarding sealed documents.

He further defended the Al-Qadir Trust's philanthropic mission, emphasizing that it offers educational opportunities to underprivileged students without personal gain for him or his wife. Khan denounced the political targeting of his wife, Bushra Bibi, labeling such acts as immoral and a violation of traditional values.

In a broader appeal, Khan called for international human rights organizations to investigate the deaths of unarmed civilians he described as martyrs. He urged his legal counsel to petition the Chief Justice and relevant judicial figures to prioritize human rights cases, highlighting the urgent need for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

