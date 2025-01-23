Sikyong Penpa Tsering Advocates Unity and Cultural Preservation in Northeast India Visit

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leading the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has embarked on the second phase of his official visits to Tibetan settlements in Northeast India. His mission is to comprehend the challenges faced by the Tibetan community in exile. During a recent stop in Dimapur, Sikyong highlighted the essential task of preserving the Tibetan language, culture, and Buddhism. These elements, he noted, are crucial not just for Tibet but also for the broader Himalayan region and the global Buddhist community. Sikyong stressed the importance of Tibetans learning their language and history, amidst ongoing efforts by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to diminish Tibetan identity, as reported by CTA.

Sikyong condemned the increasing Chinese control over Tibetans, citing parallels to George Orwell's dystopian vision. He pointed out the CCP's repressive policies, such as mass surveillance and the indoctrination of young Tibetans. These measures, he argues, seek to destroy Tibetan culture and autonomy. "The CCP is building a society that mirrors Orwell's 1984," Sikyong remarked, alluding to the regime's attempts to stifle Tibetan religion, language, and freedoms, according to CTA.

Upon arriving in Dimapur, Sikyong was greeted warmly by the local Tibetan community and state officials, as per the CTA. During a community gathering, he addressed the audience on the progress and persistent struggles of the Tibetan cause on the international stage.

The CTA further disclosed that Sikyong discussed the challenges facing Tibetan settlements in exile, emphasizing the importance of maintaining these communities despite demographic shifts. He urged for strong ties between the Central Tibetan Administration and the Tibetan populace. In his address, he reiterated the necessity of the Middle Way Approach in resolving the Tibet-China conflict, calling for unity among Tibetans across political divides. Sikyong stressed that a united Tibetan front is vital for achieving justice and freedom both in Tibet and in exile.

(With inputs from agencies.)