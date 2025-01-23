Internet Blackout in Dalbandin Sparks Human Rights Concerns

The recent internet blackout in Dalbandin, enforced by Pakistani authorities, has raised alarms among human rights organizations and activists concerned about the possible threat of violence in Balochistan. The blackout precedes Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day on January 25, a day marked by protests against ongoing atrocities in the region.

Echoing unsettling patterns, this digital crackdown recalls similar actions taken during last year's Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar, where attendees faced brutal suppression. Fear looms over the potential use of violence by the government to quash peaceful opposition in Dalbandin.

Organizers of the Baloch Youth Conference (BYC) are worried the shutdown could lead to a crackdown, curtailing the Baloch people's ability to share their human rights experiences. Highlighting the climate of intimidation, Mahrang Baloch stressed the infringement on basic rights and urged human rights groups to denounce this action and demand restoration of internet services.

(With inputs from agencies.)