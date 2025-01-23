Left Menu

Internet Blackout in Dalbandin Sparks Human Rights Concerns

Pakistani authorities have enforced an internet blackout in Dalbandin, alarming activists ahead of Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day. The move, reminiscent of past digital crackdowns, raises fears of government violence against peaceful protests. Human rights organizations urge the restoration of internet access and highlight potential threats to free expression in Balochistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 19:51 IST
Internet Blackout in Dalbandin Sparks Human Rights Concerns
Mahrang Baloch, Organizer of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (Photo/@MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The recent internet blackout in Dalbandin, enforced by Pakistani authorities, has raised alarms among human rights organizations and activists concerned about the possible threat of violence in Balochistan. The blackout precedes Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day on January 25, a day marked by protests against ongoing atrocities in the region.

Echoing unsettling patterns, this digital crackdown recalls similar actions taken during last year's Baloch National Gathering in Gwadar, where attendees faced brutal suppression. Fear looms over the potential use of violence by the government to quash peaceful opposition in Dalbandin.

Organizers of the Baloch Youth Conference (BYC) are worried the shutdown could lead to a crackdown, curtailing the Baloch people's ability to share their human rights experiences. Highlighting the climate of intimidation, Mahrang Baloch stressed the infringement on basic rights and urged human rights groups to denounce this action and demand restoration of internet services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025