Trump's Citizenship Order Halted: Judge Blocks Policy as Flawed

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump's controversial executive order aimed at terminating birthright citizenship in the United States, citing it as 'blatantly unconstitutional.' The decision follows a legal challenge spearheaded by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown alongside three other Democratic-led states.

The restraining order, issued by Judge John Coughenour—a Reagan appointee—halts the policy for 14 days, setting the stage for further legal proceedings. The lawsuit contends that Trump's order violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, essential for guaranteeing citizenship to children born on American soil.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Nath Sachdev noted that attempts to override constitutional amendments through an executive order were inherently flawed. As multiple lawsuits progress, including those by immigrant rights groups, the legal discourse around this policy is anticipated to intensify, with hearings scheduled in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)