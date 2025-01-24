Left Menu

Trump's Citizenship Order Halted: Judge Blocks Policy as Flawed

A Seattle judge has temporarily blocked former President Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship, citing constitutional concerns. Expert Robinder Nath Sachdev argues that Trump's order violates the 14th Amendment and is unlikely to succeed. The matter is expected to escalate into further legal battles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 21:31 IST
Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

A federal judge in Seattle has temporarily blocked former President Donald Trump's controversial executive order aimed at terminating birthright citizenship in the United States, citing it as 'blatantly unconstitutional.' The decision follows a legal challenge spearheaded by Washington Attorney General Nick Brown alongside three other Democratic-led states.

The restraining order, issued by Judge John Coughenour—a Reagan appointee—halts the policy for 14 days, setting the stage for further legal proceedings. The lawsuit contends that Trump's order violates the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, essential for guaranteeing citizenship to children born on American soil.

Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Nath Sachdev noted that attempts to override constitutional amendments through an executive order were inherently flawed. As multiple lawsuits progress, including those by immigrant rights groups, the legal discourse around this policy is anticipated to intensify, with hearings scheduled in various states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

