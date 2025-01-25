Left Menu

Pakistani National Sentenced For 'Terrorist Conspiracy' In Paris Knife Attack

Zaheer Mahmood, a Pakistani national, received a 30-year prison sentence from a French court for attempted murder and 'terrorist conspiracy' in connection with a 2020 knife attack outside Charlie Hebdo's former Paris offices. Five other Pakistani accomplices were also sentenced for aiding his actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 09:48 IST
People gather on the Place de la Republique square to pay tribute to the victims of shooting at the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a significant ruling, a French court in Paris has sentenced Zaheer Mahmood, a 29-year-old Pakistani national, to 30 years in prison for attempted murder and 'terrorist conspiracy', according to Euro News. The charges stem from a 2020 knife attack on two individuals outside the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo's former offices.

Arriving illegally in 2019, Mahmood will be expelled from France after serving his sentence. Unaware of Charlie Hebdo's relocation following a 2015 Islamist assault, Mahmood targeted the wrong offices. That prior attack, linked to al-Qaeda, led to 12 deaths, creating major discussions on free expression worldwide.

Alongside Mahmood, five other Pakistani defendants faced charges of terrorist conspiracy, receiving sentences between three and 12 years. Influenced by Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan party's Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Mahmood expressed that caricatures of Prophet Mohammad had incited his anger, leading to the attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)

