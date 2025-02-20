Left Menu

Knife Attack on Mumbai Suburban Train: Passenger Chaos

A knife attack by a 19-year-old man, Sheikh Zia Hussain, on a suburban train in Thane district left three passengers injured. The incident occurred after a heated argument over alighting at an unscheduled stop. Hussain was subdued by fellow passengers and detained by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 20-02-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 17:22 IST
Knife Attack on Mumbai Suburban Train: Passenger Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man identified as Sheikh Zia Hussain attacked three passengers with a knife aboard a suburban train in Thane district, leading to a chaotic situation.

The altercation began on the Kalyan-Dadar fast train when Hussain tried to alight at the Mumbra station—an unscheduled stop. This sparked a heated argument with other passengers.

After attacking three individuals, including Akshay Wagh, Hemant Kankaria, and Rajesh Changlani, Hussain was overpowered and handed over to the Railway Protection Force. Despite no prior criminal record, suspicions of drug addiction remain, according to authorities investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025