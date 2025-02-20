Knife Attack on Mumbai Suburban Train: Passenger Chaos

A 19-year-old man identified as Sheikh Zia Hussain attacked three passengers with a knife aboard a suburban train in Thane district, leading to a chaotic situation.

The altercation began on the Kalyan-Dadar fast train when Hussain tried to alight at the Mumbra station—an unscheduled stop. This sparked a heated argument with other passengers.

After attacking three individuals, including Akshay Wagh, Hemant Kankaria, and Rajesh Changlani, Hussain was overpowered and handed over to the Railway Protection Force. Despite no prior criminal record, suspicions of drug addiction remain, according to authorities investigating the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)