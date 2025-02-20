Tragic Knife Attack Claims Lives in Czech Shopping Centre

In a shocking incident, two women lost their lives in a knife attack at a shopping centre in Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic, on Thursday. Police have confirmed the arrest of a teenage suspect.

The tragic event unfolded about 100 km east of Prague, initially reported as injuries but later confirmed as fatalities. The victims, whose identities haven't been disclosed, succumbed to their injuries.

A 16-year-old Czech national was apprehended approximately one kilometer from the scene, with a knife recovered nearby. Prime Minister Petr Fiala called the act 'incomprehensible and horrible' while offering his condolences. The motive still remains a mystery.

