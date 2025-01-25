Left Menu

Taiwan's Defence Dilemma: Budget Freeze Sparks US Concerns Amid China's Growing Threat

Taiwan's parliament has frozen key defense spending, drawing concerns over military reforms and US relations amid China's threats. This move comes as President Lai grapples with opposition dominance, potentially weakening Taiwan's defenses and sending unsettling signals to Washington about its commitment to self-defense.

  • Taiwan

In a significant political move, Taiwan's parliament has voted to freeze billions in defense spending, a decision that raises red flags about the island's military preparedness amid escalating threats from China, CNN has reported. Coming on the heels of Donald Trump's inauguration, the decision underscores Taiwan's complicated relationship with the United States under Trump's foreign policy approach.

Critics of the budget freeze, backed by the opposition, warn it could undermine Taiwan's military reforms and damage credibility with Washington, as Taiwan faces continuous threats from China, which vows reunification of the island by force if necessary. With the opposition dominating parliament, President Lai Ching-te faces challenges in advancing defense initiatives critical for Taiwan's security.

Premier Cho Jung-tai and Defence Minister Wellington Koo have slammed the freeze as detrimental to military modernization efforts, fearing it sends a negative message to the US amid Taiwan's reliance on American arms and support. The freeze impacts vital projects like indigenous submarines and drones, sparking debates over Taiwan's defense strategy as it navigates political and military uncertainties.

