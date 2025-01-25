Strengthening Ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Historic Visit to India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has embarked on a momentous State Visit to India, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership between the two nations. In his role as Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, Prabowo highlighted the enduring friendship and collaboration that have defined the countries' relations for decades.

In a poignant reminder of historical solidarity, Prabowo acknowledged India's unwavering support during Indonesia's struggle for independence. Notably, he remarked on India's pivotal role in providing assistance and advocacy at critical junctures. His visit marks the first participation of an Indonesian military contingent in a parade outside its home country.

During his stay, Prabowo engaged in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, covering diverse sectors such as trade, security, and technology. Acknowledging India's endorsement of Indonesia's BRICS membership, Prabowo expressed optimism that these collaborations would bolster regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)