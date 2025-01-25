Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Historic Visit to India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's first State Visit to India highlights historic ties and strategic alliances as he attends Republic Day celebrations. The visit seeks to enhance cooperation in trade, security, and technology sectors, underscoring India's support for Indonesia's independence and its role in BRICS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 14:58 IST
Strengthening Ties: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's Historic Visit to India
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his State Visit to India for the 76th Republic Day celebrations. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has embarked on a momentous State Visit to India, emphasizing the deep-rooted ties and strategic partnership between the two nations. In his role as Chief Guest at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations, Prabowo highlighted the enduring friendship and collaboration that have defined the countries' relations for decades.

In a poignant reminder of historical solidarity, Prabowo acknowledged India's unwavering support during Indonesia's struggle for independence. Notably, he remarked on India's pivotal role in providing assistance and advocacy at critical junctures. His visit marks the first participation of an Indonesian military contingent in a parade outside its home country.

During his stay, Prabowo engaged in comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, covering diverse sectors such as trade, security, and technology. Acknowledging India's endorsement of Indonesia's BRICS membership, Prabowo expressed optimism that these collaborations would bolster regional and global stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI deliver accurate judicial predictions?

Are AI models secretly using your images?

Securing the AI future: Why infrastructure is key to safer agents

No more stereotypes? New AI tech promises fairer conversation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025