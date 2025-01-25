Nepal's Tamang Community Kicks Off Early Lhosar Festivities
Nepal's Tamang community is ringing in Sonam Lhosar, their New Year, ahead of its official date with vibrant celebrations of dance, music, and cultural customs. According to the Manjushree calendar, the 2861st year begins on January 30, 2025, marking the Year of the Snake.
- Country:
- Nepal
The Tamang community in Nepal's capital is already embracing the spirit of Sonam Lhosar, their New Year, with lively celebrations of dance, music, and heartfelt exchanges. Officially slated for January 30, 2025, the festivities have commenced early, lighting up the outskirts of Kathmandu.
Mingmar Lama, a participant, shared, "Lhoshar means New Year. We begin early to welcome the approaching year on 17th Magh, January 30. The festival includes programs celebrating the twelve cycles: Rat, Cow, Tiger, and more." This year, the community is honoring the Year of the Snake.
'Lho' signifies year, while 'Sar' means new or fresh. 'Sonam' denotes Tamang people, creating Sonam Lhosar, a festival reveling in the New Year. Activities include cleaning homes, raising holy flags, and communal prayers to Buddha. On this day, married daughters visit their maternal homes, sharing delicacies and cultural performances.
(With inputs from agencies.)