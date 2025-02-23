Overstay Ends in Arrest for Seven Bangladeshi Nationals in Kathmandu
Seven Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested in Kathmandu for overstaying their visas and engaging in suspicious activities. The arrests were made following a tip-off to the Kathmandu District Crime Investigation Office. The individuals are now in the custody of the Immigration Department for further legal proceedings.
In a significant law enforcement operation, Nepalese authorities have arrested seven Bangladeshi nationals in Kathmandu for visa violations and possible involvement in illicit activities.
The arrests came after the Kathmandu District Crime Investigation Office received a tip-off about the overstaying individuals, aged between 26 and 46, according to police sources.
Without disclosing details of the suspicious activities, police confirmed that the individuals have been transferred to the Immigration Department for further legal actions.
