Tremors in Kathmandu: A Wake-Up Call

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near Kathmandu, Nepal, early Friday morning. The epicenter was recorded along Kodari Highway in the Sindhupalchowk district. Despite the significant tremors felt in and around Kathmandu, no immediate reports of damage or casualties have emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-02-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 05:06 IST
Residents of Nepal's Kathmandu Valley were jolted awake early Friday morning by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake.

The seismic activity, centered along the Kodari Highway in Sindhupalchowk district, 65 km east of Kathmandu, was confirmed at 2.51 am by the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

Despite the strong tremors, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties, offering some relief to the region known for its vulnerability to earthquakes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

