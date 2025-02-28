Tremor in Kathmandu: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook the Kathmandu region in Nepal on Thursday. This seismic event was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to GFZ, the earthquake's epicenter was positioned at a depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface. While the tremor was significant, its relatively shallow depth could amplify surface-level impacts.

Authorities in the area remain vigilant, although there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Emergency services continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)