Tremor in Kathmandu: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal
A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Kathmandu region of Nepal, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been noted, prompting authorities to assess the situation closely.
