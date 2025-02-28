Left Menu

Tremor in Kathmandu: 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Nepal

A 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Kathmandu region of Nepal, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake originated at a depth of 10 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been noted, prompting authorities to assess the situation closely.

Updated: 28-02-2025 02:57 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 02:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale shook the Kathmandu region in Nepal on Thursday. This seismic event was reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

According to GFZ, the earthquake's epicenter was positioned at a depth of 10 kilometers below the Earth's surface. While the tremor was significant, its relatively shallow depth could amplify surface-level impacts.

Authorities in the area remain vigilant, although there have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties. Emergency services continue to monitor the situation to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

