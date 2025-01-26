Indonesian Forces Impress at India's Republic Day Parade

In a striking display of military might and unity, the Indonesian National Armed Forces made a significant impact at India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. A 152-member contingent participated in the grand parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing the synchronization of Indonesia's Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Clad in honor guard uniforms, the precise marching movements of the personnel exemplified military readiness and national cohesion, embodying Indonesia's motto, "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika," meaning "Unity in Diversity." Their disciplined performance highlighted the nation's commitment to integrity and cultural heritage.

Traditionally, such parades in Indonesia occur during major national events, including Independence Day and National Forces anniversaries. The display integrated national symbols like the Garuda emblem and the flag, emphasizing strength and identity. Accompanying the contingent, a 190-member military band from Indonesia's Military Academy enhanced the parade, symbolizing national unity and military prowess.

This year's celebration also featured Indian President Droupadi Murmu leading the ceremony, marking 75 years since the Constitution's enactment. The event underscored "Jan Bhagidari" or people's participation, with President Murmu unfurling the national flag, assisted by Navy officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute at the National War Memorial before the national flag hoisting, honoring fallen heroes. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto attended as the chief guest, reflecting the strengthening ties between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)