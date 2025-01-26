Voices Rise: Massive Protest Rally in Gilgit Baltistan

In a significant move, the Awami Action Committee (AAC) has organized a protest rally at Ittehad Chowk in Gilgit, addressing critical issues plaguing the residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB), Pamir Times reported.

The protest aims to shed light on longstanding grievances, including electricity shortages, excessive taxation, trade restrictions, and soaring living costs in the region. Residents are particularly aggrieved by frequent electricity tariff hikes, which have led to extended power outages, disrupting daily life and business operations.

The AAC has criticized the imposition of illegal toll taxes on the Karakoram Highway, labeling them as unjust financial burdens on PoGB residents. Moreover, the region's problematic trade policies, notably actions by the Customs Department blacklisting local traders, have stifled economic growth.

The committee is demanding an immediate cessation of these practices to unlock the region's economic potential. Rising utility tariffs and new taxes have compounded financial stress on locals, the committee claims, demanding an overhaul.

The rally also demands the reinstatement of the wheat subsidy, crucial for sustaining food security. Another focal point is the prolonged closure of schools, affecting education continuity and presenting further challenges to families, as highlighted by Pamir Times.

The AAC has urged PoGB residents to rally in unity, pressing the government to urgently address these concerns for a brighter future.

