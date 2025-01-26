Left Menu

Tragic Loss in Lebanon Amid Tensions

At least 15 people, including three women and a soldier, were killed with 83 others injured following Israeli military gunfire in southern Lebanon, as reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Updated: 26-01-2025 22:27 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:27 IST
15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon – January 26: A grim incident unfolded in southern Lebanon where gunfire from Israeli forces resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health has reported.

The casualties included three women and a Lebanese soldier, adding a somber weight to the region's ongoing tensions. A further 83 people sustained injuries during the violence.

According to the ministry's Emergency Operations Centre, the clashes erupted amidst attempts by Lebanese citizens to enter their still-occupied towns, provoking Israeli military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

