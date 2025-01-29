Left Menu

White House Halts Federal Support for Child Gender Transition Procedures

The White House has issued an executive order banning federal support for gender-transition procedures in minors, citing long-term health concerns. The order targets medical interventions like puberty blockers and surgeries, urging a halt in federal funding, and calls for a comprehensive review of related practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:14 IST
US President Donald Trump passes an order to ban child gender transitions (Photo: White House). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a substantial policy move, the White House has announced an executive order barring federal involvement in medical procedures aimed at transitioning a child's gender. The administration expresses grave concerns regarding the long-term implications of such interventions, labelling them as harmful.

The executive order highlights medical procedures such as puberty blockers and hormone treatments, terming them as part of 'chemical and surgical mutilation.' The administration underscores potential permanent consequences like sterilization and lifelong health complications, stressing that many minors may regret these irreversible decisions.

Significant changes include the withdrawal of federal funding for institutions offering gender-transition procedures and a directive to amend several healthcare regulations. The order mandates a new review by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on current practices involving gender dysphoria in children, further stipulating that federal healthcare programs must cease covering these medical interventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

