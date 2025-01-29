White House Halts Federal Support for Child Gender Transition Procedures
The White House has issued an executive order banning federal support for gender-transition procedures in minors, citing long-term health concerns. The order targets medical interventions like puberty blockers and surgeries, urging a halt in federal funding, and calls for a comprehensive review of related practices.
- Country:
- United States
In a substantial policy move, the White House has announced an executive order barring federal involvement in medical procedures aimed at transitioning a child's gender. The administration expresses grave concerns regarding the long-term implications of such interventions, labelling them as harmful.
The executive order highlights medical procedures such as puberty blockers and hormone treatments, terming them as part of 'chemical and surgical mutilation.' The administration underscores potential permanent consequences like sterilization and lifelong health complications, stressing that many minors may regret these irreversible decisions.
Significant changes include the withdrawal of federal funding for institutions offering gender-transition procedures and a directive to amend several healthcare regulations. The order mandates a new review by the Secretary of Health and Human Services on current practices involving gender dysphoria in children, further stipulating that federal healthcare programs must cease covering these medical interventions.
