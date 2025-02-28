Left Menu

Karnataka Battles Federal Funding Cuts Amidst Political Tensions

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah accuses the Union Government of reducing the state's tax share, labeling it as unconstitutional and a federal attack. Citing financial grievances, he warns of protests if negotiations fail, arguing that the state's revenue rights have been consistently undermined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 22:54 IST
Karnataka Battles Federal Funding Cuts Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has accused the Union Government of a 'direct attack on the federal structure' by seeking to reduce the state's share of central taxes from 41% to 40%. This move, he claims, undermines the constitutional rights of states, pushing them into dependency.

Highlighting financial grievances, Siddaramaiah noted that Karnataka has contributed substantially to the national exchequer with minimal returns. The state has reportedly lost significant revenue due to the reduction in its tax share, and the non-release of special and centrally sponsored grants.

The Chief Minister warns that if appeals and negotiations fail, his government will mobilize street protests. He also called for reforms, including adding cess and surcharges to the divisible tax pool and amending the Constitution to address economic growth needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025