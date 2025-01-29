Pakistan: PTI to observe February 8 as "Black Day" over alleged "theft of people's mandate", seeks permission for rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Alia Hamza on Wednesday stated that the people's mandate was stolen and that PTI intends to observe February 8 as a 'black day,' Samaa TV reported. According to Samaa TV, PTI has officially submitted a request to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner's (DC) office, seeking permission to hold a rally at Greater Iqbal Park (Minar-e-Pakistan) on February 8.

The application, filed by PTI leader Alia Hamza, highlights the party's right to organise public gatherings, just like other political parties. Samaa TV, citing Alia Hamza, stated that February 8 marks the "theft of the people's mandate" and that PTI intends to observe the day as a "black day." She criticized the frequent imposition of Section 144 whenever PTI announces rallies and protests, questioning why other parties receive approvals while PTI faces restrictions.

"Every party gets permission to hold a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, so why not us?" Alia Hamza said, adding that PTI would still commemorate the day as 'black day' across the country, even if the authorities deny permission. Meanwhile, the leadership has instructed workers to begin initial preparations for the power show. According to Samaa TV, sources indicate that if the administration rejects their request, the party will approach the court for intervention.

Recently, PTI Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) chapter President Junaid Akbar warned of launching a nationwide campaign against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led (PML-N) coalition over the government's lack of commitment to addressing political tensions through talks, The Express Tribune reported. Speaking to a local TV news channel, Akbar said the opposition's willingness to hold talks with the government was seen as a sign of weakness. His remarks came after PTI did not attend the fourth round of talks with the PML-N-led coalition government on Tuesday, effectively stalling the negotiation process. (ANI)

