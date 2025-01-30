UAE's Leading Role in Cloud Seeding: Revolutionary Advances at the International Rain Enhancement Forum

In a demonstration of its pioneering status, the UAE has been recognized for its global leadership in cloud-seeding technology during the International Rain Enhancement Forum held in Abu Dhabi. Luca Delle Monache, a leading researcher from the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes, praised the UAE's advanced efforts in this field.

Delle Monache emphasized the transformative potential of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) highlighted during the event. He pointed out that these drones could significantly enhance the efficiency and precision of cloud-seeding operations compared to traditional methods.

Further, he discussed his research project, which has gained acclaim by winning an award in the fourth cycle of the UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science. As it enters its concluding phase, the project is expected to wrap up by August, marking another milestone in innovative rain enhancement strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)