Britain reaches deal with defence company to supply advanced attack drones to Ukraine
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-03-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 18:05 IST
The British government said on Thursday it had struck a deal with a defence tech company to allow Ukrainian armed forces to use more advanced attack drones in the Black Sea.
The defence ministry said in a statement the contracts, totalling nearly 30 million pounds ($38.68 million), will result in Anduril UK supplying to Ukraine drones designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
