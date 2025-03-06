Britain reaches deal with defence company to supply advanced attack drones to Ukraine

The British government said on Thursday it had struck a deal with a defence tech company to allow Ukrainian armed forces to use more advanced attack drones in the Black Sea.

The defence ministry said in a statement the contracts, totalling nearly 30 million pounds ($38.68 million), will result in Anduril UK supplying to Ukraine drones designed to monitor an area before striking targets that enter it. ($1 = 0.7756 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)