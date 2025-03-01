Drones Attack Medical Facility, Ignite Fire in Kharkiv

Late on Friday, Russian drones targeted a medical facility in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, sparking a fire and hitting several other locations, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

There were no immediate reports of casualties as drones also struck areas near a filling station and a location adjacent to a high-rise building.

Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov confirmed that all attacks occurred in the city's central districts, keeping emergency crews busy across multiple sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)