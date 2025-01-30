Left Menu

Trump's FBI Nominee Kash Patel Faces Contentious Senate Hearing

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 11:06 IST
US President Donald Trump's pick for FBI director Kash Patel (Image Credit: US Department of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Kash Patel, Donald Trump's nominee for the Directorship of the FBI, is preparing to navigate a stormy confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee this Thursday, as reported by Politico. The hearing is anticipated to be contentious, with Senate Democrats primed to challenge Patel's previous statements and actions.

During a recent practice session with Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi, Democrats honed in on challenging Patel's perceived bias and controversial remarks about the 'Executive Branch Deep State.' Senator Sheldon Whitehouse labeled Patel as 'dangerously unqualified' and 'dangerously partisan.'

Democratic members have requested all pertinent information from acting Attorney General James R. McHenry III, concerning Patel's involvement in investigations linked to Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents. The Democrats underscore the necessity of evaluating Patel's past actions to fulfill their constitutional duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

