Bangladesh's Interim Government Takes Stand for Women's Recreational Rights

The Interim Government of Bangladesh vows to safeguard women's rights following incidents of disrupted sports matches. Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus supports women's participation in sports, meeting with FIFA to enhance infrastructure for female athletes. Local leaders are urged to advance women's sporting events nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:32 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Pexels). Image Credit: ANI

The Interim Government of Bangladesh has issued a strong condemnation of recent incidents where women have been barred from taking part in recreational activities. "We specifically decry the actions of hooligans who have violently disrupted girls' football matches. Women are equal citizens and deserve the same rights as men," declared a statement from the Chief Adviser's Press Wing on Thursday.

The statement further affirmed that violators of women's rights will face accountability under Bangladeshi law. "Stern action will be taken against any attempt to discriminate or oppress any citizens," the statement emphasized.

In response, district administrations in Dinajpur and Joypurhat have been ordered to ensure the resumption of interrupted football games. These areas have already seen successful sporting events with hundreds in attendance. The Interim Government, led by Professor Muhammad Yunus, is actively promoting women's sports through expansive initiatives, such as a massive Youth Festival held across rural areas, encouraging participation in football, cricket, and kabaddi, even in remote locales. Professor Yunus, a vocal advocate for women's rights and founder of the Grameen Bank, met with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino to request support for building facilities for women footballers in Bangladesh.

