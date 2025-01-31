Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Lauds Japan's Enthusiasm for Buddhist Ties

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his appreciation for Japan's zest for the Buddhist Circuit and its engagement with India in business relations. During an interaction with ANI, CM Yadav highlighted the pride expressed by the Japanese regarding Gautam Buddha's Indian origin and their enthusiasm for promoting tourism and trade.

Discussing India-Japan relations, Yadav stated, "I am immensely satisfied with the hospitality and cultural affinity that Japan shares with India. The same passion for hospitality is visible, and there is significant interest in the Buddhist Circuit and business collaborations. Japan stands firm in recognizing Mahatma Buddha's lineage from India, which strengthens our ties."

Yadav also commented on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for deepening trade ties with Asia-Pacific nations. He mentioned Modi's plans to introduce a bullet train connecting Ahmedabad to Mumbai, inspired by his recent experience on Japan's Shinkansen Bullet Train. Yadav shared his thoughts on the technological marvel and its potential influence on India's rail network development.

The Chief Minister's visit to Japan included trips to Buddhist temples, reinforcing cultural links. He expressed gratitude to the people and officials in Japan, highlighting the warm hospitality he received. Sharing a heartfelt moment on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav posted a video of the hotel staff in Osaka applauding him upon his departure.

