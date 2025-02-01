Global Diplomats Witness Spiritual Spectacle at Maha Kumbh 2025
A 118-member global delegation, including diplomats and their spouses from 77 countries, visits Prayagraj's Mahakumbh amid an ongoing investigation into a stampede that resulted in 30 deaths. The Maha Kumbh Mela, rooted in Hindu mythology, is noted as the world's largest public gathering and act of faith.
- Country:
- India
In a significant diplomatic event, a 118-member delegation of Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries is set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj this Saturday. As confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, their visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled for February 1.
While the foreign dignitaries prepare for their spiritual immersion, a judicial commission investigates the tragic stampede that marred the Mauni Amavasya ritual. Visiting Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, the commission reviewed the aftermath of the incident, which unfortunately claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.
The commission, including former judge Harsh Kumar, has been tasked with providing a comprehensive analysis of the factors leading to the tragedy and suggesting preventive measures. Despite the incident, the Mahakumbh continues to draw an immense crowd, with over 296.4 million devotees participating in this once-in-144-years event at the sacred Sangam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ensures Seamless Experience for Devotees at Maha Kumbh Mela
Global Devotion: Maha Kumbh Mela's Universal Appeal
Mass Pilgrim Gatherings and Security Measures at Maha Kumbh Mela
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Spirited Journey at Prayagraj's Maha Kumbh Mela
Rudraksha Rendezvous: Jyotirlingas at Maha Kumbh Mela