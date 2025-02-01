Global Diplomats Witness Spiritual Spectacle at Maha Kumbh 2025

In a significant diplomatic event, a 118-member delegation of Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries is set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj this Saturday. As confirmed by Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, their visit to the Maha Kumbh Mela is scheduled for February 1.

While the foreign dignitaries prepare for their spiritual immersion, a judicial commission investigates the tragic stampede that marred the Mauni Amavasya ritual. Visiting Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj, the commission reviewed the aftermath of the incident, which unfortunately claimed 30 lives and injured 60 others.

The commission, including former judge Harsh Kumar, has been tasked with providing a comprehensive analysis of the factors leading to the tragedy and suggesting preventive measures. Despite the incident, the Mahakumbh continues to draw an immense crowd, with over 296.4 million devotees participating in this once-in-144-years event at the sacred Sangam.

(With inputs from agencies.)