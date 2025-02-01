Left Menu

Protest Erupts in Gilgit-Baltistan Against Infrastructure Woes and Border Pass Policy

Residents of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan's Nagar district protested against poor power project management, internet connectivity issues, and a contentious new China border pass requirement. Led by local leaders, they demanded immediate government action, threatening to escalate protests with youth groups if their grievances aren't addressed.

Nagar district in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan witnessed significant unrest as the Karakoram National Movement (KNM), in tandem with Shainbar's youth, staged a protest addressing severe regional concerns, according to the Pamir Times.

The demonstrators decried persistent power outages and criticized substandard materials and engineering in the Daitar and Budulas power projects. Poor internet services and a newly imposed requirement of a 5 million rupees bank statement for a China border pass fueled their grievances. KNM Chairman Mumtaz Nagri and the Karakoram Students Organisation's Chair, Nagri Faraz, spearheaded the protest, lambasting the power department's mismanagement and urging for swift remedial action.

Small traders strongly opposed the bank statement mandate for the China border pass, labeling it illegal and detrimental to local businesses. Protestors demanded the policy's annulment, warning of intensified protests in alliance with youth groups from Sost Port if unaddressed. The movement concluded with a determined resolve to press for regional improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

