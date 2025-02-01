Left Menu

DUBAI GAMES: Where Community Spirit Meets Athletic Excellence

The DUBAI GAMES Organising Committee announced 27 teams advancing to the Battle of the Community after a competitive qualifier at DAMAC Hills. Held under the patronage of Dubai's Crown Prince, the event showcases diverse team talent and emphasizes Dubai's vision as a global sports hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:12 IST
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025 (Image/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An air of excitement fills Dubai's sporting community as the Organising Committee of DUBAI GAMES reveals the 27 teams progressing to the Battle of the Community. This announcement follows a fiercely contested qualifying round held at DAMAC Hills, where athletes from varied backgrounds competed for their spot.

The tournament, conducted under the patronage of Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reflects a vibrant display of community spirit and sporting prowess. This is a testament to Dubai's ambition to position itself as a preeminent sports destination globally. Marwan bin Essa, Director of DUBAI GAMES, lauds the event's new brand and the platform it provides for showcasing talent and promoting athletic brilliance.

This year's qualifiers witnessed significant participation from community teams, underscoring sport's pivotal role in connecting Dubai's diverse populace. As DUBAI GAMES transforms into a global stage, participants of all ages and origins find themselves inspired by a challenging and team-oriented environment. The upcoming finals promise a showcase of resilience, collaboration, and the authentic spirit of DUBAI GAMES.

(With inputs from agencies.)

