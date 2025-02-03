UN Condemns Deadly Strikes in Sudan Amid Army And RSF Conflict

The United Nations has issued a strong condemnation of recent violent strikes targeting civilians in Sudan, which have resulted in significant casualties. This alarming development takes place in the context of the ongoing friction between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Clementine Nkweta-Salami, released a statement on Sunday denouncing the attacks in the Sabreen market and several neighborhoods in Omdurman, Khartoum State. The statement indicated that these strikes have claimed the lives of over 60 individuals while inflicting injuries on more than 150 people.

Nkweta-Salami emphasized, "These attacks represent serious breaches of international humanitarian and human rights laws. Those responsible for these heinous acts must face consequences." She further expressed deep concern over the deliberate targeting of civilian areas, urging an immediate cessation of such hostilities and extending condolences to affected families.

Furthermore, the widespread violence has resulted in additional civilian casualties reported in Al Obeid and Um Rawaba in North Kordofan, as well as in North and South Darfur states. The Sudan Health Ministry, according to AL Jazeera, has accused RPF of executing artillery shelling in Sabreen Market.

Khalid al-Aleisir, Sudan's Minister of Culture and government spokesperson, also condemned the attacks, highlighting the loss of numerous women and children. He labeled the violence a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law," exacerbating the bloody toll from this ongoing conflict that originated after the Army coup in 2021 and surged in April 2023 with fighting between RPF and the Sudanese army.

