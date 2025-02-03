Left Menu

Taiwan Faces Diplomatic Strain with South Africa Amid China's Influence

Amid ongoing negotiations, the South African government's demand for Taiwan's representative office to leave Pretoria has heightened tensions, reflecting increasing Chinese influence. Taiwan's ministry emphasizes principles of equality, refusing unilateral changes, while urging adherence to established legal frameworks to maintain diplomatic relations.

  Taiwan

The Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized the South African government for demanding that Taiwan's representative office vacate its location in Pretoria, even as negotiations continue. This move, according to a statement reported by the Taipei Times, signals China's growing repression of Taiwan's international presence.

Despite maintaining a firm position against unilateral changes to diplomatic agreements, Taiwan has been in dialogue with South Africa to understand their stance on future bilateral relations since last October. The South African government recently sought to downgrade the Taiwanese office to a 'trade office,' further complicating diplomatic ties.

The situation escalated with China's recent sanctions on Ivan Meyer of South Africa's Democratic Alliance following his Taiwan visit. Taiwan insists on maintaining its stance of reciprocity and dignity in diplomatic communications, while urging South Africa to adhere to the 1997 legal framework governing their relations, especially as hosts of the G20 Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

