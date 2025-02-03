Left Menu

Jerusalem Bookstore Owner Arrested for Selling Terror-Inciting Literature

Israeli police apprehended the owner of a bookstore in Jerusalem's Old City for selling terror-promoting books. The store sold works by Yahya Sinwar and Abdullah Barghouti, among others. The shop was ordered to close for 30 days following the arrest during a separate police operation over the weekend.

Updated: 03-02-2025 18:22 IST
  Israel

In a significant operation, Israeli police detained an eastern Jerusalem bookstore owner accused of peddling literature that incites terror. This includes books by notorious figures such as Yahya Sinwar, Abdullah Barghouti, and publications related to the Islamic State. The police action, confirmed on Monday, culminated in a 30-day closure of the establishment.

The arrest followed a weekend police check in Jerusalem, where a woman was found carrying similar inciting material. Under questioning, she revealed purchasing these items from a bookstore in the Old City. A subsequent raid on the shop uncovered volumes associated with terrorists Yahya Sinwar and Hassan Nasrallah. As a result, the owner, a man in his 40s, was taken into custody.

Among the seized materials were autobiographies of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who orchestrated the October 7 attacks, and books by Hamas bombmaker Abdullah Barghouti, glorifying violent acts against Jews. Other controversial works featuring Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah and Adolf Hitler, alongside those by the Islamic State, were also discovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

