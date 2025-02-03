SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev's Visit to Delhi: Key Meetings and Developments

Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), is set to visit Delhi from February 4 to 7. His itinerary includes meetings with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at South Block and Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh at Hyderabad House, according to an official statement.

During his visit, Yermekbayev will also address the Indian Council of World Affairs at Sapru House and lay a wreath at Rajghat. This visit comes after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar signed eight key documents at the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Islamabad, underscoring India's contributions.

Minister Jaishankar highlighted India's 'positive and constructive' role in the summit deliberations and focused on themes such as 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. He emphasized initiatives like the SCO Startup Forum and the inclusion of digital public infrastructure, aligning with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Mission LiFE.

