Baloch Protests Persist Amid Human Rights Concerns

Baloch women protest enforced disappearances in Balochistan, led by activist Sammi Deen Baloch. The community demands justice for extrajudicial killings and missing persons, emphasizing their struggle for human rights. Despite advocacy and activism, state responses remain forceful, with no resolution in sight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 22:18 IST
Activist Sammi Deen Baloch (Image: X@SammiBaluch). Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Baloch mothers and sisters have been staging peaceful protests on the Hub-Karachi highway, demanding the return of their missing loved ones, allegedly abducted by force.

Leading the campaign is activist Sammi Deen Baloch, who has voiced alarm over extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Reflecting on past efforts, Sammi highlighted the march to Islamabad last year, which sought justice for Maula Baksh, an extrajudicial victim.

The demonstrators' plea to halt state-sponsored disappearances remains unanswered, as Sammi emphasizes the unyielding resolve of Baloch families facing injustice. Urging the government to comply with due process and the constitution, Sammi calls for an end to enforced disappearances, stressing their fight is for basic human rights, not political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

