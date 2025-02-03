Baloch Protests Persist Amid Human Rights Concerns

Baloch mothers and sisters have been staging peaceful protests on the Hub-Karachi highway, demanding the return of their missing loved ones, allegedly abducted by force.

Leading the campaign is activist Sammi Deen Baloch, who has voiced alarm over extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in Balochistan. Reflecting on past efforts, Sammi highlighted the march to Islamabad last year, which sought justice for Maula Baksh, an extrajudicial victim.

The demonstrators' plea to halt state-sponsored disappearances remains unanswered, as Sammi emphasizes the unyielding resolve of Baloch families facing injustice. Urging the government to comply with due process and the constitution, Sammi calls for an end to enforced disappearances, stressing their fight is for basic human rights, not political gain.

