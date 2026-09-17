UN Report Links US to War Crimes in Iran Amidst Crackdown on Protests

A UN fact-finding mission has found evidence that the US was responsible for war crimes in Iran, following strikes on a school and sports facility in February. The report also accuses Iran of committing crimes against humanity during protests, highlighting a severe crackdown on dissent and systematic rights abuses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 21:09 IST
UN Report Links US to War Crimes in Iran Amidst Crackdown on Protests
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A UN fact-finding mission has accused the United States of committing war crimes in Iran by attacking a school and sports facility in February, killing numerous civilians. The mission's report, to be presented to the UN Human Rights Council, also condemns Iran for a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.

The report presents "reasonable grounds" that US forces targeted the Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, resulting in over 150 fatalities, mainly schoolchildren. It criticizes the US for not updating its targeting databases, leading to an attack that violated international law by targeting a civilian structure recklessly.

Besides, the mission accuses Iranian authorities of launching systematic assaults on civilians protesting since last December, featuring unlawful killings and arbitrary detentions. These findings will be discussed by states at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, raising serious concerns over rights abuses in Iran and accountability for involved nations.

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