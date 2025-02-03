CBUAE Running Race: A Celebration of Community and Well-being

In Abu Dhabi, under the esteemed patronage of Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) hosted a highly anticipated running event on February 3, 2025. Taking place on Hudayriyat Island, this event hosted by the CBUAE in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, saw the participation of more than 7,000 individuals ranging from financial professionals to community members and People of Determination.

The race catered to all levels by offering various distances—1 km, 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km—thus accommodating both seasoned athletes and casual joggers. Beyond the races, participants enjoyed a variety of interactive sports and recreational activities, emphasizing the Central Bank's focus on integrating sports into daily life to boost physical and mental well-being across the UAE.

Governor Khaled Mohamed Balama spearheaded the event, setting the race in motion alongside notable figures such as Khalil Mohammed Foulathi and Aref Al Awani. As the festivities concluded, the Governor acknowledged the top performers and extended gratitude towards Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. This initiative, part of the wider 'Year of Community' effort, underscores the CBUAE's dedication to enhancing community ties and promoting active and healthy lifestyles.

(With inputs from agencies.)