Jaishankar Criticizes Double Standards in Global Diplomacy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the inconsistent application of democratic principles and the selective approach toward global conflicts. He highlighted India's challenges with territorial aggression and terrorism, emphasizing the importance of stronger India-EU relations for global stability.
In a robust critique of global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday questioned the inconsistent application of democratic principles, citing the distinct standards applied to countries bordering India to the east and west.
Addressing the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi, Jaishankar lamented the selective nature of international agendas, particularly evident in the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia.
Highlighting India's own experiences with territorial aggression and terrorism, Jaishankar emphasized the potential of stronger India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in an unpredictable world.
