Jaishankar Criticizes Double Standards in Global Diplomacy

In a robust critique of global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday questioned the inconsistent application of democratic principles, citing the distinct standards applied to countries bordering India to the east and west.

Addressing the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi, Jaishankar lamented the selective nature of international agendas, particularly evident in the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia.

Highlighting India's own experiences with territorial aggression and terrorism, Jaishankar emphasized the potential of stronger India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in an unpredictable world.

