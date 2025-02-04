Left Menu

Jaishankar Criticizes Double Standards in Global Diplomacy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the inconsistent application of democratic principles and the selective approach toward global conflicts. He highlighted India's challenges with territorial aggression and terrorism, emphasizing the importance of stronger India-EU relations for global stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:38 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi (Photo/X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
In a robust critique of global politics, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday questioned the inconsistent application of democratic principles, citing the distinct standards applied to countries bordering India to the east and west.

Addressing the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in Delhi, Jaishankar lamented the selective nature of international agendas, particularly evident in the current conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine-Russia.

Highlighting India's own experiences with territorial aggression and terrorism, Jaishankar emphasized the potential of stronger India-EU relations as a stabilizing force in an unpredictable world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

